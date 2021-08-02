Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British utility SSE to exit Scotia Gas stake for $1.70 bln

An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's SSE (SSE.L) on Monday agreed to sell its entire 33.3% stake in Scotia Gas Networks for 1.225 billion pounds ($1.70 billion) to a Canadian consortium of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners.

Proceeds from the exit of the gas distribution operator will be used to cut net debt in the short term and support investment plans, the London-listed utility said, adding that SSE will provide an update during its interim results in November.

"The capital we are releasing through our disposals programme will help enable us to maximise the delivery of our low-carbon electricity orientated strategy," said SSE Finance Director Gregor Alexander.

SSE had acquired a 50% share in SGN in 2005 for 505 million pounds ($702.30 million), and then sold 16.7% stake to unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) in 2016.

SSE said on Monday the the Canadian consortium has also agreed to acquire ADIA's stake in SGN for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is part of SSE's disposals programme announced in June last year and is expected to complete within the current financial year, the company said.

($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Louise Heavens

