Brookfield in early stages of considering offer for UK's HomeServe

March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) said on Thursday one of its private infrastructure funds was in the early stages of considering a possible offer for home repair services provider HomeServe Plc (HSV.L).

The home repair services industry was a big winner of pandemic lockdowns as home-bound customers spent more time and money on renovations, boosting the sector's sales.

In the six months to Sept. 30, UK-based HomeServe's adjusted earnings jumped 27% thanks to a strong performance in its North America market.

Brookfield said it would either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the London-listed firm or walk away from it by April 21.

HomeServe said in a separate statement it had not received an approach from Brookfield.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.