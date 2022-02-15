Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) said Tom Murphy, the former head of Capital Cities/ABC Inc and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, has resigned from its board of directors after a bout with COVID-19.

In a statement, Buffett said the 96-year-old Murphy phoned him on Monday and said his recovery "convinced him that he would feel more comfortable ending his activities at Berkshire. I accepted his wish. He will continue as a major shareholder and friend."

Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), after 16 years of service. Another director, Walter Scott, died in September.

Gates was replaced by Ken Chenault, the former chief executive of American Express Co (AXP.N), a large Berkshire investment.

In 2021, Berkshire added Buffett's daughter Susan Buffett and fund manager Christopher Davis, the chairman of Davis Select Advisors, to its board.

Berkshire did not immediately name a replacement for Murphy. Three other Berkshire directors are in their 90s: Buffett, Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger, and businessman David "Sandy" Gottesman.

"Tom Murphy has taught me more about running a business than any other person," Buffett said. "We have been friends and mental partners for more than 50 years. My only regret is that I didn't meet him earlier."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.