Builder Skanska profits slump more than expected















STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska (SKAb.ST) reported a sharp fall in operating earnings for the first quarter on Thursday as weakness in its property development business took the shine off robust activity in construction.

The Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, reported an operating profit of 394 million crowns ($39 million) in the quarter, down from 1.85 billion a year earlier.

That compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 854 million crowns.

Soaring inflation and aggressive interest central bank rate hikes has weighed on activity in residential and, to a lesser extent, commercial property development in recent quarters, above all in Skanska's home market Sweden. Meanwhile, construction orders have held up well.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.