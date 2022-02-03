Builder Skanska's profit beats forecasts

Swedish builder Skanska sign is seen at the building site on Brompton Road in London, Britain November 7, 2018. Picture taken November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden's Skanska (SKAb.ST) reported on Thursday a quarterly profit above market expectations, and said market activity in construction had picked up gradually during the year.

Fourth-quarter operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 3.63 billion Swedish crowns ($393.9 million) against a year-ago 6.59 billion.

Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average estimated a profit of 2.85 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.2161 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.