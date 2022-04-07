Skip to main content
Bullard: Improvement in labor force not happening fast enough to ease inflation

1 minute read

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. labor force is not increasing fast enough to help with the Fed's immediate battle with inflation, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said Thursday, discounting the hope that a flood of new workers will improve the supply of goods and ease wage pressure.

"We are pulling people back into the labor force but that is a slow process and not something that is occurring at a high enough frequency to help us on the inflation dimension," Bullard said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider

