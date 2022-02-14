Bullard: Sequence of high U.S. inflation reports warrants faster hiking - CNBC

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Four strong inflation reports in a row, from October through January, warrant a faster pace of Federal Reserve rate increases, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Monday, restating his call for a full percentage point of rate hikes by July 1.

"The last four forecasts taken in tandem have indicated inflation is broadening and possibly accelerating in the U.S., so I shaded up my position," Bullard said on CNBC.

His call last week for a half a percentage point hike at the Fed's March meeting contributed to a fast market repricing after a stronger than expected report on inflation in January. Bullard however said Monday he would defer to Fed chair Jerome Powell about the timing of upcoming moves.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.