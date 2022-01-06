BuzzFeed names Christian Baesler as COO

A screen announces the debut of BuzzFeed Inc. at the Nasdaq Market in Times Square in New York City, U.S., December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jan 6 (Reuters) - BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD.O) on Thursday named Christian Baesler as chief operating officer, filling a role that has remained vacant for over seven years just a month after the digital media company's disappointing debut on the Nasdaq.

The company hasn't had a COO since Jon Steinberg stepped down from his role in 2014.

Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it acquired Complex Networks, where he will continue to be the chief executive officer. He has overseen the operations of Complex and its portfolio of brands since 2018.

Shares of BuzzFeed plunged as much as 17% on its debut, after its merger with a blank-check company was hit by a flurry of investor withdrawals. read more

The company's stock, which opened at $10.95 on Dec. 6, tumbled about 51% through the month.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

