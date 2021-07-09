Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Caixabank sells Bankia businesses to Global Payments for 277 mln euros

CaixaBank's logo is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Spain's largest domestic bank Caixabank (CABK.MC) said on Friday it agreed to sell two businesses from its recently acquired rival Bankia to Global Payments (GPN.N) units for a combined amount of 277 million euros ($328 million).

Caixabank agreed to sell a unit that processes payments for retailers to Comercia Global Payments, a local unit of Global Payments, for 260 million euros.

Caixabank owns a 20% stake in Comercia Global Payments.

The bank also sold a pre-paid card business to Global Payments MoneytoPay for 17 million euros. Caixabank holds a 49% stake in that unit.

The sales will generate a 187 million euro profit, the bank said in a statement.

Caixabank became the country's largest domestic bank in assets in March when it closed its acquisition of smaller rival Bankia.

($1 = 0.8447 euros)

Reporting by Cristina Galan and Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely

