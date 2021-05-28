Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Call for Amazon to consider blue-collar director wins 17% support

Reuters
1 minute read

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

A shareholder proposal calling for Amazon.com Inc to consider adding an hourly worker to its board of directors received support from 17% of votes cast, according to a company filing on Friday.

Proposals with such low levels of support are rarely adopted, although the figure was about twice what similar calls for workers-on-boards have received at other companies in recent years.

The measure, which received a rare endorsement from Institutional Shareholder Services, was a focus on Amazon's May 26 annual meeting after a union organizing effort at the company failed in April. read more

Amazon has previously said the measure did not win a majority but had not given the voting breakdown.

An Amazon representative declined to comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 5:29 PM UTCNeymar hits back at Nike over sexual-assault investigation

Brazilian soccer player Neymar hit back at sportswear maker Nike Inc (NKE.N) on Friday, saying the company's statement that it terminated an endorsement deal because he refused to cooperate with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a Nike employee was "an absurd lie".

Retail & ConsumerNike says ended Neymar deal after non-cooperation in sexual-assault probe
Retail & ConsumerPent-up demand, shortages fuel U.S. inflation
Retail & ConsumerIndia’s Tata buys majority stake in online grocer BigBasket
Retail & ConsumerEU bodies' use of Amazon, Microsoft cloud services faces privacy probes