Campari Q3 sales up 18.6% thanks to robust brand momentum, price hikes

[1/2] Campari bottles are seen in a bar downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini















MILANO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari (CPRI.MI) said on Thursday its third-quarter sales rose 18.6% on a like-for-like basis, boosted by robust brand momentum in the key summer season and helped by price increases.

Campari confirmed the group's full year guidance of flat organic margin for EBIT-adjusted earnings despite the impact in the quarter of rising costs, particularly for logistics and a less favorable geographic sales mix.

"Looking at the medium term, we remain confident in the strength of our brands, enabling adequate pricing actions, to navigate through the current challenges", Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin











