Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Campbell Soup cuts annual profit forecast as costs rise

1 minute read

Cans of Campbell's Soup are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) on Wednesday slashed its forecast for full-year earnings on higher costs related to raw materials and transportation.

The company's shares fell about 6% in trading before the bell after it also recorded a near 5% fall in quarterly profit.

The canned soup maker expects fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings between $2.90 and 2.93 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $3.03 to $3.11 per share.

The outlook also includes impact from the sale of Campbell's Plum baby food and snacks business, the company said.

For the third quarter, net earnings attributable to the company fell to $160 million, or 52 cents per share, in the three months ended May 2, from $168 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:15 AM UTCReddit darling Clover Health set for record high in latest 'meme stock' rally

Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV.O) jumped 18% and were on course to hit an all-time high on Wednesday, with individual traders on online discussion forums pumping up the stock a day after they sent it soaring about 86%.

BusinessGig companies' push for state-level worker laws faces divided labor movement
BusinessGameStop set to report results as shares reach for peak
BusinessBond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede
BusinessExxon's board shakeup could force review of billions of dollars in spending