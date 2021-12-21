Canada to challenge U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA - minister

A worker unloads logs at the Murray Brothers Lumber Company in Madawaska, Ontario, Canada, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ottawa on Tuesday filed a notice to challenge U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

Canada's softwood lumber industry is a key component of the country's forestry sector, which contributed more than $25 billion to the nation's gross domestic product in 2020. The United States nearly doubled the duties on it to 17.9% last month. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.