Business
Canada 'extremely disappointed' with U.S. raising softwood lumber duty rate -minister
1 minute read
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada was "extremely disappointed" after the United States decided to increase duties on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9%, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said late on Wednesday.
"Canada calls on the United States to cease imposing these unwarranted duties on Canadian softwood lumber products," the minister said in a statement.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.