Canada 'extremely disappointed' with U.S. raising softwood lumber duty rate -minister

A worker inspects lumber on a conveyor belt at West Fraser Pacific Inland Resources sawmill in Smithers, British Columbia, Canada February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada was "extremely disappointed" after the United States decided to increase duties on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9%, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said late on Wednesday.

"Canada calls on the United States to cease imposing these unwarranted duties on Canadian softwood lumber products," the minister said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.