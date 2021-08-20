Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Canada retail sales jump in June, but seen falling in July

By
2 minute read

OTTAWA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales surged 4.2% in June from May, led by a strong rebound in demand for clothing and accessories, while July retail sales likely fell 1.7%, data showed on Friday.

The June gain was slightly below the average analyst estimate of 4.4%, Statistics Canada data showed. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, retail sales were up 4.7%, just beating expectations of 4.6%.

Sales increased in eight of 11 subsectors, representing 69.5% of retail trade, as COVID-19 restrictions were eased and Canadians flocked back to nonessential stores, Statscan said.

"There's nothing like some retail therapy to cure the post-lockdown blues," Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients.

"The general rebound following lockdowns shows the willingness of Canadians to spend and, more broadly, how quickly the economy can bounce back when Covid cases are low," he added.

While the preliminary estimate for July was disappointing, economists noted that even with the decline, retail sales remain well above their pre-COVID-19 levels. The drop in July could also signal a shift to more spending in bars and restaurants.

"It's very possible that spending was redirected to services as that sector more fully reopened," said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

Canadian provinces eased restrictions through the spring as new COVID-19 cases fell amid a successful inoculation campaign. But a Delta variant-driven rebound of COVID-19 cases is starting to cloud the outlook.

Clothing and accessory sales spiked 49.1% in June, with sporting good sales up 27.9% and home goods up 23.2%. Sales of new cars rose by 3.3% and used cars jumped 3.0%.

($1 = $1.0000)

Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:56 AM UTC

The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush.

Business
Fed's Kaplan says watching delta, may need to adjust views

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday he was watching carefully for any economic impact from the Delta variant of the coronavirus and might need to adjust his views on policy "somewhat" should it slow economic growth materially.

Business
Deere lifts 2021 forecast on solid demand for farm, construction equipment
Business
Wall St edges higher at open on tech boost
Business
Nvidia's $40 bln deal for ARM likely set for lengthy review