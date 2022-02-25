Canada's CIBC beats quarterly profit estimates

The new Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) logo is seen on a building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo/File Photo

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Friday, as adjusted profit rose 14% from a year-ago period as the lender saw lower provisions and higher revenue across its units.

Net income excluding one-off items increased to C$4.08 a share in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$3.58 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.67 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's No. 5 lender reported an overall net profit of C$1.87 billion, or C$4.03 a share, up from C$1.63 billion, or C$3.55 a share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.