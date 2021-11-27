Canada's Shopify records Black Friday sales up 21%

The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) recorded worldwide sales of nearly $2.9 billion on Black Friday, an increase of about 21% in comparison to last year, the company said Saturday.

New York, London and Los Angeles were among the top-selling cities, the company said, while apparel and accessories was the top-selling product category.

Shopify also said it funded 23,000+ tonnes of carbon removal to counteract emissions from the delivery of every order placed on its platform on Black Friday.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski

