Canadian court discharges Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou as U.S. extradition case ends

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou enters the B.C. Supreme Court for a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

VANCOUVER, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A Canadian judge on Friday signed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's order of discharge, vacating her bail conditions and allowing her to go free after nearly three years of house arrest as her U.S. extradition case ends.

Canadian government lawyers asked the court to withdraw the authority to proceed in her case and discharge her, after Meng reached a deal with U.S. prosecutors earlier on Friday that ended their bank fraud case against her. read more

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Sarah Berman in Vancouver; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.