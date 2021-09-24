Skip to main content

Business

Canadian court discharges Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou as U.S. extradition case ends

1 minute read

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou enters the B.C. Supreme Court for a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

VANCOUVER, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A Canadian judge on Friday signed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's order of discharge, vacating her bail conditions and allowing her to go free after nearly three years of house arrest as her U.S. extradition case ends.

Canadian government lawyers asked the court to withdraw the authority to proceed in her case and discharge her, after Meng reached a deal with U.S. prosecutors earlier on Friday that ended their bank fraud case against her. read more

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Sarah Berman in Vancouver; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:41 PM UTC

U.S. SEC delays until Jan 3 certain assets from enforcement actions related to new disclosure rule

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that it would delay until Jan. 3, 2022 certain assets from a new disclosure rule for off-exchange securities, which was due to come into effect on Tuesday.

Business
Wall St Week Ahead Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade
Business
Two Fed policymakers say bar for taper met, nod to next debates
Business
U.S. new home sales beat expectations; supply near 13-year high
Business
Canadian court discharges Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou as U.S. extradition case ends