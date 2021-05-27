Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce quarterly profit beats expectations

Reuters
1 minute read

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by much lower-than-expected provisions.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$1.67 billion ($1.38 billion), or C$3.59, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$441 million, or 94 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.01 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's fifth-biggest lender reported overall net profit of C$1.65 billion, or C$3.55 a share, up from C$392 million, or 83 Canadian cents, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2110 Canadian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 8:22 AM UTCAsian shares step back from 2-wk highs, dollar firm

Asian shares retreated from two-week highs on Thursday and China started on the backfoot on fears central banks were closer to considering winding back their emergency stimulus while the dollar held at a one-week top.

BusinessHeadwinds: Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.
BusinessExplainer: What to watch as Fed ramps up exploration of a digital dollar
BusinessU.S. Republicans expected to unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan
BusinessEasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline