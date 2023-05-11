Canadian insurer Sun Life reports higher first-quarter profit

The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters in Toronto
The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as strong insurance sales in the United States market outweighed weakness in its asset management unit.

The company posted underlying net income of C$895 million ($669.31 million), or C$1.52 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with C$720 million, or C$1.23 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next