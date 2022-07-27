1 minute read
Canadian miner Teck CEO Don Lindsay to step down
July 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer and President Don Lindsay would step down by end-September after spending 17 years with the Canadian miner.
Jonathan Price will replace Lindsay as CEO, and Harry Conger will become president and chief operating officer, the company said.
