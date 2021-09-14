Skip to main content

Business

Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 bln coal unit - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

Visitors pass a sign of sponsor Teck Resources at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for the unit, the report said.

Teck Resources declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:53 PM UTC

Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 bln coal unit - Bloomberg News

Teck Resources Ltd , is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Business
U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe
Business
Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers
Business
U.S. government aid helped reduce poverty in 2020, Census data shows
Business
Boeing delivers 22 jets in August; 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone