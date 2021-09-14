Business
Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 bln coal unit - Bloomberg News
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for the unit, the report said.
Teck Resources declined to comment on the report.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.