Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 bln coal unit - Bloomberg News

Visitors pass a sign of sponsor Teck Resources at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for the unit, the report said.

Teck Resources declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.