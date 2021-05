A freight train of the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway Company is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) said on Wednesday it would divest Kansas City Southern's (KSU.N) 70-mile rail line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge to eliminate the only overlap between the two railroad operators.

The line is less than 0.7% of the about 27,000 route-miles the two companies operate, the Canadian operator said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.