Canadian Natural's profit more than doubles as energy prices surge

Pipelines at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (CNRL) Primrose Lake oil sands project are seen near Cold Lake, Alberta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, as crude prices soared on tighter energy supplies due to the Ukraine conflict.

Oil prices have scaled multi-year highs this year as Western sanctions against major exporter Russia squeeze an already under-supplied market. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was last trading at over $96 a barrel on Thursday.

Canadian Natural Resources said its average realized price for oil rose 88.3% to C$115.26 per barrel in the April-June quarter.

Its quarterly production stood at 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), slightly above last year's 1.1 million boepd.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted net earnings of C$3.5 billion ($2.72 billion), or C$3 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with C$1.55 billion or C$1.30 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2845 Canadian dollars)

