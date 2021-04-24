BusinessCanadian Pacific welcomes STB's approval of merger with Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) welcomed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board's (STB) decision to approve its merger with Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) on Saturday.
The two companies will proceed with an application under the standards in the STB's pre-2001 major merger rules, according to a statement by Canadian Pacific.
The STB had approved the merger of the two companies on Friday.
