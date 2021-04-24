Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canadian Pacific welcomes STB's approval of merger with Kansas City

The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) welcomed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board's (STB) decision to approve its merger with Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) on Saturday.

The two companies will proceed with an application under the standards in the STB's pre-2001 major merger rules, according to a statement by Canadian Pacific.

The STB had approved the merger of the two companies on Friday.

