Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessCanadian tour operator Transat names Annick Guérard as CEO

Reuters
1 minute read

Jean-Marc Eustache, president and chief executive officer of Transat A.T. Inc. gestures during their annual general meeting in Montreal, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Transat AT (TRZ.TO) on Wednesday named Annick Guérard as the Canadian tour operator's chief executive officer, replacing Jean-Marc Eustache who will retire.

Guérard, who takes over effective May 27, has been the company's chief operating officer since November 2017.

The company last month said it would borrow up to C$700 million ($569.71 million) from the Canadian government and use a portion of the funds to reimburse customers whose travel plans had to be canceled.

Transat was already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic when Air Canada (AC.TO) dropped its merger plans with the company in April, creating uncertainty for the Montreal-based operator of leisure carrier Air Transat.

Guérard will join the company's board and M. Bachand will succeed Eustache as chairman, the company said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:17 AM UTCFutures gain as Fed calms inflation worries

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped calm inflation worries, while a recent dip in bond yields supported Nasdaq futures climb for a third straight session.

BusinessIn U.S. creator economy boom, big tech battles for online talent
BusinessWhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules - sources
BusinessShareholder activism reaches milestone as Exxon board vote nears end
BusinessBitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers