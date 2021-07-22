Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Canadian union Unifor gives Rio Tinto 72-hour strike notice

1 minute read

The Rio Tinto logo is displayed on a visitor's helmet at a borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor said on Wednesday miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) has been served with a 72-hour strike notice after nearly seven weeks of unproductive negotiations over proposed changes to workers' retirement income and benefit levels.

The union said it is seeking better retirement security for younger workers by moving newer employees from the company's Defined Contribution plan to a Defined Benefit plan.

"Rio Tinto is committed to working with the union to reach a mutually beneficial outcome to the ongoing bargaining process," a Rio spokesperson told Reuters.

Negotiations are also focused on a backlog of more than 300 grievances and the company's refusal to hire full-time workers leading to an overreliance on temporary employees, Unifor said.

Unifor says it represents about 900 workers at the company's aluminum smelting plant in Kitimat and power generating facility in Kemano.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru and Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:14 AM UTCTesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the currency, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday.

BusinessWhat, me worry? Fed chief's emotional tone can drive markets, study suggests
BusinessStocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus
BusinessCoca-Cola leans on early pandemic lessons to prepare for Delta variant hit
BusinessAfter $27.7 bln deal, Salesforce aims to connect companies via Slack