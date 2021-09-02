Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Capital One CEO settles charges of repeatedly breaking U.S. antitrust laws -FTC

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO; The logo and ticker for Capital One are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Capital One COF.N CEO Richard Fairbank will pay a $637,950 civil penalty to settle charges he broke U.S. antitrust laws when he failed to report receiving more than 100,000 shares of the company's stock as part of his 2018 compensation package, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:48 PM UTC

WhatsApp fined a record 225 mln euro by Ireland over privacy

Facebook's WhatsApp was fined a record 225 million euro ($266 million) by the Irish data protection regulator on Thursday after the EU privacy watchdog pressured Ireland to raise the penalty for the company's privacy breaches.

Business
GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
Business
Technology, energy stocks drive S&P 500 to record high
Business
Life insurers shift to pre-pandemic norms after COVID vaccine roll-outs
Business
Analysis: A City divided? London tackles Brexit with twin-track finance