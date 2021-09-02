Capital One CEO settles charges of repeatedly breaking U.S. antitrust laws -FTC

FILE PHOTO; The logo and ticker for Capital One are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Capital One COF.N CEO Richard Fairbank will pay a $637,950 civil penalty to settle charges he broke U.S. antitrust laws when he failed to report receiving more than 100,000 shares of the company's stock as part of his 2018 compensation package, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday. Reporting by Lisa Lambert Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.