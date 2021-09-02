Business
Capital One CEO settles charges of repeatedly breaking U.S. antitrust laws -FTC
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Capital One COF.N CEO Richard Fairbank will pay a $637,950 civil penalty to settle charges he broke U.S. antitrust laws when he failed to report receiving more than 100,000 shares of the company's stock as part of his 2018 compensation package, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
Reporting by Lisa Lambert
