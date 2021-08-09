Cargill fiscal 2021 revenue rises to $134.4 billion

A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc (CARG.UL) reported a 17% rise in revenue in fiscal year 2021 on Monday, the latest company to benefit from high prices for agricultural goods.

Privately held Cargill halted public reporting of most of its quarterly and annual financial data last year. It said in an annual report fiscal year revenue had been $134.4 billion.

Cargill's publicly traded rivals in the grain trading business including Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM.N) and Bunge Ltd (BG.N) have reported strong quarterly profits due to high export demand for and high prices of commodity crops and vegetable oils. read more

Cargill is also one of the largest U.S. beef processors.

Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.