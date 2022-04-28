1 minute read
Carlsberg Q1 sales up 27%; full-year guidance unchanged
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Thursday reported first-quarter sales excluding Russia up 27% year on year and said full-year guidance remained unchanged.
The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the quarter reached 14.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.10 billion), compared with 11.8 billion crowns a year earlier. The numbers did not include sales in Russia, where it has decided to divest its business. read more
($1 = 7.0788 Danish crowns)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.