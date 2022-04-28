Carlsberg Q1 sales up 27%; full-year guidance unchanged

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Thursday reported first-quarter sales excluding Russia up 27% year on year and said full-year guidance remained unchanged.

The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the quarter reached 14.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.10 billion), compared with 11.8 billion crowns a year earlier. The numbers did not include sales in Russia, where it has decided to divest its business. read more

($1 = 7.0788 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman

