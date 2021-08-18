Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Carlsberg raises guidance after beating quarterly expectations

A logo of Carlsberg beer is seen on the entrance of a pub in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) raised its full-year earnings guidance on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter sales above expectations but warned that severe coronavirus restrictions in Asia could hit sales.

The world's third-biggest brewer said beer volumes in key markets China and Russia had risen to "well above" pre-pandemic levels while European markets such as France, Switzerland and Sweden remained below levels achieved before the coronavirus crisis.

"While the uncertainty about the remainder of the year continues, we're satisfied with the strength of the first-half results and the good start to the third quarter," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

"Although we see a gradual return to a more normal environment in markets across Europe, other markets, particularly in Asia, remain subject to severe restrictions due to new waves of infection."

Sales between April and June reached 18.69 billion Danish crowns ($2.94 billion), compared with a 17.97 billion crown forecast in a company-compiled poll of analysts.

Carlsberg said it now expects operating profit to grow by between 8% and 11% this year, up from its previous guidance of 5-10% growth.

Rival Heineken (HEIN.AS) also beat expectations for first-half beer sales when it reported earnings this month but warned of rising costs and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Asian markets. read more

($1 = 6.3474 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman

Traders in U.S. equity options do not expect the Federal Reserve’s symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this month to spark big moves in stocks, even as a focus on the Fed's taper timeline amplifies the buzz around the annual event, data and interviews with market participants showed.

