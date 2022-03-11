Carlyle buys Italian motorcycle gear maker Dainese

A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Investment firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has bought Italian motorcycle equipment company Dainese from Investcorp in a deal valued at 630 million euros ($692 million) including debt, Investcorp said in a statement on Friday.

Carlyle said it wanted to expand the business in China and the United States by building up Dainese's distribution network and further deals.

Dainese, which employs more than 1,000 people, makes protective clothing for bikers and for other sports such as skiing, and also has businesses specialising in crash helmets and bikers' boots.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We were attracted by Dainese's strong brand, its long history and record of innovation," said Massimiliano Caraffa, managing director of Consumer & Retail at Carlyle Europe Partners advisory team.

Investcorp bought the company seven years ago from its founder, Lino Dainese, for 130 million euros. The company was set up in 1972 and has its headquarters in Vicenza, in northern Italy.

Under Investcorp's ownership Dainese more than doubled its sales to 250 million euros and core earnings (EBITDA) expanded at a double-digit rate annually.

Lazard advised Investcorp on the transaction.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.