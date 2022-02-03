Business1 minute read
Catering giant Compass on track to scale pre-pandemic growth
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Compass Group (CPG.L), the world's largest catering company, said on Thursday its first-quarter revenue had reached 97% of its pre-pandemic levels, largely boosted by new businesses and strong client retention.
The British firm, which serves office workers, students, seniors in old-age homes and armed forces and events attendees across 45 countries, posted an organic revenue growth of 38.6%.
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Juliette Portala in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
