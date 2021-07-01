Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Catering group Sodexo lifts forecasts on return to schools

The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

July 1 (Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) on Thursday raised its second-half revenue and profit margin forecasts, betting on the full reopening of schools in the Americas.

The Paris-based company said it now expects an operating profit margin of 3.5% for the six months ended August 31, compared with 3.1% forecast earlier.

Revenue is now estimated to rise 15% on a like-to-like basis, versus the previous outlook of 10% to 15% growth.

Analysts had expected Sodexo to post sales up 15.5% for the second half, according to consensus estimates cited by Midcap Partners.

"We remain convinced that once vaccination is rolled out, our activities will rapidly come back to pre-COVID levels," Chief Executive Denis Machuel said in a statement.

Reporting by Sarah Morland and Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Aditya Soni

