Catering group Sodexo targets operating margin above 6% in 2025

Nov 2(Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) on Wednesday forecast organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8% for fiscal years 2024-2025 and a margin above 6% in 2025, as it aims to refocus on food services and accelerate growth in its voucher business.

"Today, with our strategy to refocus and accelerate, and with a relentless focus on execution, we expect to continue to improve our performance in the coming years," CEO Sophie Bellon said in a statement ahead of Sodexo's Capital Markets Day.

One of the world's biggest catering companies alongside Britain's Compass (CPG.L), Sodexo said it expected its voucher business to deliver low-double-digit organic revenue growth for fiscal 2024 and 2025 and an underlying operating profit margin exceeding 30% in 2025.

The group had decided not to open the voucher division to external capital in May.

