A Caterpillar corporate logo is pictured on a building in Peoria, Illinois, U.S. March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

June 14 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to Irving, Texas from its current location in Deerfield, Illinois.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.