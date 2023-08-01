Caterpillar warns of slower sales, margins in third quarter

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) warned of a fall in third-quarter sales and margins on Tuesday, stoking worries that demand for its construction equipment may have peaked.

Shares of the company, which beat profit estimates for the second quarter, shed some early gains and were flat in premarket trading.

Cost controls and price increases have protected profits amid persistent supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, but analysts have flagged that a slowing economy is starting to depress order activity from commercial businesses, which account for 75% of the company's customer base.

Caterpillar said it expects its third-quarter sales and operating profit margin to be higher than the previous year, but lower compared to the second quarter.

Adjusted profit in the second-quarter was $5.55 per share, beating analysts' average expectation of $4.58 per share.

Sales for the quarter through June rose 21.6% to $17.32 billion, above the Wall Street consensus of $16.49 billion.

Reporting by Bianca Flowers and Shivansh Tiwary; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.