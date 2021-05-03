Skip to main content

BusinessCathie Wood's investment firm buys $71 mln worth of Twitter shares on dip- Bloomberg News

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management bought about 1.3 million shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) worth $71 million last week after the stock fell on disappointing results, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an email on the firm's trading activity.

Ark Investment Management did not immediately reply to a request for comment, while the microblogging site declined to respond.

Twitter's shares closed more than 15% lower on Friday after the company offered tepid revenue guidance for the second quarter, warned of rising costs and expenses and said user growth could slow as the boost seen during the COVID-19 pandemic fizzles. read more

