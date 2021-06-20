Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
CD&R set to continue pursuit of UK's Morrisons, FT says

A Morrisons store is pictured in St Albans, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is set to push ahead with its pursuit of British supermarket chain Morrisons (MRW.L) despite its initial offer being rejected, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

CD&R now plans to wait to gauge investor reaction and signs of any political pushback before deciding on its next steps, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Morrisons had rejected a proposed 5.52 billion pound ($7.62 billion) cash offer from CD&R on Saturday, saying it was far too low. read more

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

