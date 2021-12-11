Cemex says U.S. Justice Dept. closed anti-trust investigation

The logo of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured at it's plant in Monterrey, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, said Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has closed an investigation against the company for a possible violation of anti-trust laws.

Cemex (CEMEXCPO.MX) also reported that it was fined about 68 million euros ($77 million) by Spanish authorities following tax audits of its operations from 2010 to 2014. Cemex said it would appeal the fine.

($1 = 0.8841 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.