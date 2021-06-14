Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
CenAm development bank to help El Salvador's bitcoin implementation

Roberto Carlos Silva, owner of La Zontena store, poses at his business where he accepts Bitcoins at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/Files

The head of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) said on Monday that the bank will provide technical assistance to El Salvador to implement bitcoin as legal tender.

Dante Mossi, speaking at a news conference, added that the bank will also work with El Salvador's finance ministry and central bank to select a team to work on the implementation.

