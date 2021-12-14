Centene settles with activist Politan, overhauls board, CEO to exit

BOSTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Centene Corp (CNC.N) reached a deal with activist investment firm Politan Capital Management where five new directors will join the managed care company's board and its chief executive will retire in 2022 having served for a quarter of a century.

Two of the incoming directors were proposed by Politan, a new firm founded by veteran investor Quentin Koffey over the last months.

Michael Neidorff, who has led Centene since 1996, will retire as CEO next year.

