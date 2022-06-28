CEO of Brazil's Caixa under investigation for sexual harassment -local media
SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's state lender Caixa Economica Federal [RIC:RIC:CEF.UL], Pedro Guimaraes, is being investigated by the federal prosecutor's office for sexual harassment, local news website Metropoles reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the investigation was launched after a group of the lender's employees made a complaint about alleged episodes of sexual harassment committed by Guimaraes.
Guimaraes has not addressed the report publicly, and the federal prosecutor's office and Caixa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Guimaraes has held the CEO position at Caixa since the beginning of President Jair Bolsonaro's term in 2019, and had been considered as a possible running mate for Bolsonaro ahead of the country's upcoming October election.
