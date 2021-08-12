Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Cevian Capital says Aviva must return more capital to shareholders

1 minute read

An Aviva logo sits on the window of the company head office in the city of London, Britain March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital said on Thursday that British insurer Aviva (AV.L) has made a "good start" in returning four billion pounds ($5.54 billion) to shareholders but that more needed to be done.

"The at least four billion pounds excess capital return by June 2022 is a good start, but four billion pounds would not be enough to address the overcapitalization and we expect the company to return five billion pounds by the end of next year," said Niko Pakalén, partner at Cevian Capital.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:01 PM UTCU.S. jobless claims fall as labor market recovery continues

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gather momentum.

BusinessFed framework gives rise to mash-up of views, averaging strategies
BusinessU.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates
BusinessFour beats five as pandemic prompts shorter working week trials
BusinessBaidu quarterly results top estimates on ad sales, AI demand