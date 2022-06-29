CEZ shareholders approve dividend of 48 crowns per share

Czech electricity producer CEZ's logo is seen next to an electricity pylon in front of the Ledvice coal-fired power plant near the village of Ledvice, Czech Republic, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, June 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of CEZ (CEZP.PR) approved a dividend of 48 crowns per share on Tuesday, proposed by the government which controls the majority of the electricity producer.

The dividend, to be paid in November, is higher by four crowns per share than an original proposal by the CEZ board, as the government seeks extra income to cover its measures to help households with soaring energy bills.

The payment date is delayed from August to give CEZ extra time to secure liquidity given high margin requirements on power exchanges in a volatile market, the Finance Ministry said in its proposal unveiled last week.

The government holds a 70% stake in CEZ.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.