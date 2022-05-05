1 minute read
CF Industries sees roughly $2 bln price tag for U.S. blue ammonia facility
CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - CF Industries (CF.N) expects a U.S. blue ammonia production facility planned with Mitsui & Co to cost about $2 billion, Chief Executive Tony Will said on Thursday.
CF Industries, the world's largest producer of ammonia, and Mitsui, a leading ammonia marketer, said this week they intend to jointly develop the greenfield ammonia facility.
Reporting by Tom Polansek
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.