C.H. Robinson shares fall after report on CEO succession plan















June 5 (Reuters) - Shares in C.H. Robinson (CHRW.O) were down 5.3% on Monday and on track for their biggest one-day decline since November after a report that the freight broker's next chief executive would be David Bozeman, an executive at Ford Motor (F.N), disappointing some investors who expected the job to go to a board member.

Industry publication FreightWaves reported in a story citing unnamed people familiar with the matter late on Friday that C.H. Robinson chose Bozeman, currently vice president of the customer services division and enthusiast brands at Ford.

The stock closed up almost 3% on Friday after a late session paring of gains after the story was published. It last traded at $92.50, after touching its lowest level since early April.

It was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Transport (.DJT), which was down 0.9% on Monday.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz said the appointment would be surprising as a CEO with "a strong transportation background could be a positive for CHRW."

"The potential new CEO has less direct transportation experience than we would have anticipated," Wadewitz wrote in a research note.

Reuters had reported in March that C.H. Robinson was in advanced talks to name former United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) (UPS.N) chief operating officer Jim Barber as chief executive officer after the departure of Bob Biesterfeld, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.

Wadewitz said that investors had understood Barber to be the company's leading choice after reports that name him and after Barber's appointment to the C.H. Robinson board in December.

"While Mr. Barber did not have experience directly running a truck brokerage business, he was a strong leader at UPS with a successful track record running their International Package business and as COO," the analyst said.

Biesterfeld had left the company's top role in January with a regulatory filing describing departure as an "involuntary termination by the company."

C.H. Robinson declined to comment on the FreightWaves story.

Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Hugh Lawson











