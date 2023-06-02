Chemical makers reach PFAS-related settlement in US















June 2 (Reuters) - Chemical makers Chemours Co (CC.N), DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD.N) and Corteva Inc (CTVA.N) said on Friday that the companies have reached a settlement regarding all PFAS-related drinking water claims in the United States.

The companies said they would collectively establish and contribute a total of $1.19 billion to a settlement fund for PFAS, or "forever chemicals", which have been used for decades in manufacturing nonstick coatings such as Teflon.

PFAS have also been linked to health risks like cancer, hormonal dysfunction and a weakened immune system as well as environmental damage.

