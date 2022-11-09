Chemicals group Lanxess narrows down FY core profit outlook















Nov 9 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess (LXSG.DE) narrowed on Wedneday its core profit outlook for 2022, roughly in line with third-quarter results, and expects lower sales volume in the last quarter of the year due to weakening demand.

The Frankfurt-listed group now expects full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals to be in a range of 900 million euros to 950 million euros ($906.03 million to $956.37 million).

It had previously forecast core earnings of between 900 million euros and 1 billion euros.

"In the fourth quarter, the headwind will blow even stronger due to further rises in energy prices and the threat of recession," Chief Executive Officer Matthias Zachert said in a statement.

Lanxess, which makes high-end speciality chemicals such as additives, lubricants, flame retardants and plastics, has managed so far to pass rising raw materials and energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine onto customers.

Quarterly core profit (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals rose 4.8% at 240 million euros, slightly above the 237.6 million euros forecast on average by analysts.

The new full-year outlook compares with an adjusted prior-year figure of 815 million euros excluding the polyamide business, which Lanxess contributed to its joint venture with Advent in May.

($1=0.9933 euros)

