Chemicals group Lanxess sees 2023 core profit of 850-950 mln euros















May 10(Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess (LXSG.DE) on Wednesday modified its annual profit forecast after it reported first-quarter earnings in line with expectations, saying it expected a pick-up in global economy and positive development in the Chinese market during the second half of the year.

It expects 2023 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals to come between 850 million and 950 million euros ($935.7 million and $1.05 billion). It had earlier forecast EBITDA in line with last year's 930 million euros.

Analysts had forecast 2023 adjusted EBITDA of 915.1 million euros in a company-provided poll.

Lanxess, which makes high-end speciality chemicals such as additives, lubricants, flame retardants and plastics, has so far managed to pass rising raw material and energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine onto customers.

The company anticipates earnings in the second quarter to be roughly at the level of the first quarter.

The Cologne-based group reported a 28% drop in its adjusted core profit to 189 million euros in the first quarter, broadly in line with analysts' estimate of 190 million euros company-provided poll, citing weak demand in some customer industries and continued destocking by many customers.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

